General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,915 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $118,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 157.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,929,301 shares of company stock worth $83,297,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

NYSE GM traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 1,136,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,436,686. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

