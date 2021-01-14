Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $84,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $65,271,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,082,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 918,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.95. 666,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,404,549. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

