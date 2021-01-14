Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 161,845 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 870,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,845 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $74,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.42. 11,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

