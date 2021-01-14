Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $66.89 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,967 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $66,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The AES by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 38.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The AES by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 203,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in The AES by 18.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of AES traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $27.27. 95,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

