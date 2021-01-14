Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $98.34 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $98,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $689.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,034. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $698.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $745.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

