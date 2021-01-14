BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Down 79.0% in December

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the December 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DXBRF stock remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. BellRock Brands has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

BellRock Brands Company Profile

BellRock Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells cannabis products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers cannabis infused adult-use topicals, confections, edibles, beverages, and concentrates, as well as transdermal patches, tinctures, capsules, lotions, creams, other topicals, vapes, and cosmetic serums.

