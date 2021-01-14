Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Walmart by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart stock opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

