TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TTGPF remained flat at $$2.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

Several research firms have commented on TTGPF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

