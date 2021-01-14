Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT Raised to $20.50 at B. Riley

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $20.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.67% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 80,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,615. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

