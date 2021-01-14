North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 12,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,694. The company has a market cap of $31.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 81.10% and a return on equity of 1,355.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

