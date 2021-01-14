Edward Jones Begins Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.36.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $855.16. 694,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,847,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $671.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49. The firm has a market cap of $810.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.03, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

