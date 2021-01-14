Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. It is poised to benefit from supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR) — with savings of $12-$14 million expected to be realized in 2021 from its third phase. Also, the company’s diversified business structure and expanding e-commerce business are likely to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. For the last three quarters of calendar 2020, it expects free cash flow to exceed net income. However, the company is wary of the adverse impacts of the pandemic on its performance. It expects a year-over-year decline of 7-11% in core sales for the December quarter. Geographical diversification has exposed it to headwinds related to geopolitical issues and movements in foreign currencies. High costs and expenses are other headwinds.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

RXN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.37. 12,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rexnord by 142.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

