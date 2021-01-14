SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at Barrington Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.96 million, a PE ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.55%.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 17,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $180,842.13. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,636.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 98,434 shares of company stock worth $977,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.