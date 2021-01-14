HC Wainwright Increases Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Price Target to $5.50

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. 12,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

