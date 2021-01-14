Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLP. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.19. 4,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,251. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 144.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $83.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. Research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

