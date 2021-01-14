T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $155.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.15.

TMUS traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.03. 77,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15. The company has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after buying an additional 370,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

