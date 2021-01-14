Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 143,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 28,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 39,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

