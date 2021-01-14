CUTcoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.59 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $15,810.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00095597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001497 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007560 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002547 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

here. According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “ Buying and Selling CUTcoin CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above. new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} ); Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.