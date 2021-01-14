BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

BGNE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.04.

Shares of BGNE traded up $25.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.51. 5,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,518. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $322.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.09 and its 200-day moving average is $254.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,554 shares of company stock worth $50,588,748 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after acquiring an additional 189,188 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,344,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BeiGene by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,828,000 after buying an additional 108,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BeiGene by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,172,000 after buying an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

