Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. 11,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

