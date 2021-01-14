Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

AQST stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,062. The firm has a market cap of $186.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

