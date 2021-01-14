CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Hits Market Cap of $174,364.49

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $174,364.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

