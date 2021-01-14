Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 44,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,175. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

