Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

ATHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

ATHA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 1,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.87). Equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $706,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

