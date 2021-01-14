$0.15 EPS Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCO. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $41.72. 726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.07 million, a PE ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

