Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

