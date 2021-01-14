Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 90 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.86. The company has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

