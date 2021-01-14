International Business Machines (IBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.91. 53,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,650. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average is $122.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

