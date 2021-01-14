1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRI. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.02 ($30.61).

Get 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DRI traded down €0.35 ($0.41) on Thursday, reaching €20.74 ($24.40). The company had a trading volume of 181,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52-week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.