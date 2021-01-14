Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 2,142 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after acquiring an additional 168,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.