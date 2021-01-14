Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

NYSE CLR traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

