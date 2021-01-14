Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,531.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,407.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $797,092 in the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Photronics by 62.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 207,805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. Photronics has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $810.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

