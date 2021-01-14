IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,171 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,747.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,765.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,609.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,818.29.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

