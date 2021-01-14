DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,569 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

Get DCC plc (DCC.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:DCC traded up GBX 56 ($0.73) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,756 ($75.20). 218,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,466. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. DCC plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,482.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,042.28.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.