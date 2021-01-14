iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IAFNF stock remained flat at $$42.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

