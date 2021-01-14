iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
IAFNF stock remained flat at $$42.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $56.92.
iA Financial Company Profile
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.