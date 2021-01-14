Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.31.

NYSE:SIX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.15. 15,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,767. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 386.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 164.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 72.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 516.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 106.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

