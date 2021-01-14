Guggenheim Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $215.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.52. 5,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $195.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

