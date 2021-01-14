Guggenheim Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $215.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.26.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.52. 5,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $195.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $69,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
