Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 240 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 240 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 195.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

