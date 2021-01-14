IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Raymond James cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB set a $4.75 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of IAG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 55,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

