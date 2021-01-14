Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $174.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist increased their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,415. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $161.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

