Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lessened by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.62.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

