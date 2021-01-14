Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 3,815 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average of $148.31. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $161.32. The stock has a market cap of $415.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

