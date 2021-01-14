Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $251.30

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $251.30 and last traded at $251.30, with a volume of 1546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.95.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.98.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,738. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.