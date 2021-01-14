Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Purchases 27,975 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

NYSE:T opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.