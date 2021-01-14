U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.54

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 4612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $698.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 260,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 87.0% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

