HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.68

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.68 and last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 1970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.66.

Several research firms recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

