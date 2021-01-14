Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.77

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 20779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 37,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $754,949.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $158,172.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,055 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after buying an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 277,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

