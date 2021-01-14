Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.83

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 2580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

