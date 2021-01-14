Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) Trading Up 17%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) shot up 17% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.62. 140,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 195,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.80 target price on shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$58.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

