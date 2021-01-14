Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

CVX stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

